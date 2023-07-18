Need public transit within urban sprawls: Union minister Puri

Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said a lot of work has been done to improve urban infrastructure in the country, but while India’s urban sprawl is increasing, there is a need for better public transport connectivity in these areas.

Union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri speaks at the Connect Karo 2023 event in New Delhi on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the second day of the Connect Karo 2023 event, Puri said, “We are the second largest automobile market in the world, but that is not what we should take pride in. We need development in a way that public transport increases so much that people stop using cars. We have the fifth largest Metro network in the world spanning 869km. There is another 917km under construction, which, once operational, will make ours the second largest Metro network after China. Urban transport, including buses is another focus area that we are working towards. These are the kinds of projects we need where states should build upon existing infrastructure and public private partnerships have to be promoted.”

Puri also released a report by the WRI, titled “Morphology of Delhi National Capital Region’s Economic Geography and Implications for Planning”. Hindustan Times is the media partner for the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delivering the keynote address at the opening plenary, themed “Transformational Urbanization for India @ 2047”, the minister said, “We want to see our country achieve the status of a developed nation by 2047, and for that to happen, there is a need to accelerate the infrastructural development.”

In the run up to 2047, aiming at a transformative change will entail making the right choices to accelerate innovation, finance strategic infrastructure, plan for economic development, build resilience and achieve high human development indicators for all, he said.

A mid-day plenary session with BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog in conversation with Madhav Pai, CEO WRI India, focused on India’s sustainable development strategies. Subrahmanyam said, “India has taken ambitious initiatives in the area of climate and green transition. Green transition is going to be extremely disruptive as it will ensue drastic shifts across industries and businesses. But simultaneously, it will pave way for new opportunities if we prepare ourselves for it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON