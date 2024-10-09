Union minister visits Delhi zoo to take stock of African elephant’s health

Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Wednesday visited the National Zoological Park, informally known as the Delhi zoo, to review the health and condition of the facility’s lone African elephant, named Shankar. The minister also said that two countries — Botswana and Zimbabwe — have pledged to donate a female elephant to the zoo. Union minister of state Kirti Vardhan Singh and Shankar the elephant. (HT Photo)

The development comes two days after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) — an alliance of global zoo and aquarium associations — on Monday suspended the membership of the zoo over concerns about the poor condition in which the elephant has been housed, and gave the zoo authorities six months to rectify the situation or risk termination of its membership.

Earlier in July, zoo officials had said that Shankar had come into “musth” —a state of aggression where increased reproductive hormones are released — and sought assistance to tranquillise it. HT on July 7 reported that the elephant has been kept chained for large periods, which are “biting into” the animal’s legs, only adding to the animal’s aggression.

On Wednesday, Singh inspected the enclosure where Shankar is kept and had detailed discussions with his mahouts and veterinarians. Additional director general (wildlife) Sushil Awasthi, Delhi zoo director Sanjeet Kumar, and experts from Jamnagar in Gujarat and South Africa were also present during the visit.

“As part of wildlife week, visited Delhi Zoo today. Reviewed well-being of African Elephant ‘Shankar’ and held a productive meeting… Glad to share that Shankar is in perfect health, with continued efforts to improve his care,” the minister wrote on X.

Singh said that his ministry has written to several countries about getting a female companion for Shankar, with Botswana and Zimbabwe pledging to donate one, adding that the formalities are being completed.

He further advised the experts to train the mahouts, and make a requisite diet plan for the elephant and bring about radical changes in the enclosure.