Union must act as ‘pressure group’ on key issues: DUSU voters

New Delhi

The high-pitched Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026-2027 concluded on Friday, with a turnout of 40.46% across 52 polling stations, as voters called on those who win the polls to work as a “pressure group” on issues of accommodation, concessional public transport passes, and a safe and inclusive campus.

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The polling for the four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary was held from 8.30am to 1pm for morning colleges and from 3pm to 7.30pm for evening colleges. Simultaneously, many colleges, including Miranda House, Ramjas College, Faculty of Law and Sri Venkateswara College, also held their college-level student body elections.

“On-campus accommodation was a common theme in the manifesto of all the parties... the Satya Niketan building collapse incident made it their top priority. The CJP movement has taught students across the country to mobilise and voice concerns. We don’t want the union to just voice our concern, we want them to deliver solutions and hold authorities accountable. We want DUSU to act as a pressure group,” said 23-year-old Ashutosh Rai, a first-year student at the Faculty of Law.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief election officer professor Raj Kishore Sharma said that around 960 electronic voting machines were deployed across 48 colleges and 12 university departments, while 40 additional machines were kept in reserve for technical glitches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief election officer professor Raj Kishore Sharma said that around 960 electronic voting machines were deployed across 48 colleges and 12 university departments, while 40 additional machines were kept in reserve for technical glitches. {{/usCountry}}

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While stringent measures and violations of campaign guidelines have been annually highlighted by the Delhi High Court during the polls, campaign material continued to litter campuses, amid vehicles playing loud music, and physical altercations taking place between student groups.

The polling exercise began early in the morning, but it picked up pace after 11am. The visibly loud campaigning of the past few days gave way to candidates and their supporters shaking hands with students, urging them to vote and reminding them of their ballot numbers.

Freshers and first-time voters participated with enthusiasm and optimism, hopeful that student politics could bring about significant change.

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Shaily Sharma, 18, a first-year English (Hons) student at Miranda House, said, “Last night, I had a long group discussion with my roommates regarding who we all will votes for and why. Most students in my college at Miranda House are very progressive...”

Divu Meghwanshi, 17, a first-year History (Hons) student at Ramjas College, said this is the first major election where she has cast a vote. “The experience was crazy, especially due to the environment in North Campus,” Meghwanshi said.

Security remained tight in North and South campuses, with colleges putting in place several measures to ensure transparency in the polling process.

Professor Vajala Ravi, the principal of Sri Venkateswara College, told HT, “Students are casting vote for both—college-level union and DUSU. Around 400 people, including 250 teaching staff, 150 non-teaching, and several contractual and security staff have been deployed to assist students.”

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“Out of the three entry and exit gates, we have only opened one today. We have asked students to cast their vote and vacate the premises so that there’s no crowding,” Ravi added.

Similar arrangements were made at Ramjas College, where voter turnout was 43.16%. Of the 5,973 enrolled students, 2,578 cast their votes. “We divided the work among the staff. Those deployed in the morning assisted students with the polling process, while the afternoon shift handled the sealing of EVMs and ensured their handover to the university safely,” said Ramjas College professor Ajay Kumar Arora.