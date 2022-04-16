UP puts districts bordering Delhi on alert after uptick in Covid cases in Noida

Days after the Delhi government lifted Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks in certain scenarios, a fresh warning over a spike in infections has been issued for the national capital region (NCR). The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday directed officials to put all districts under the capital region on alert mode, according to an official statement.

The alert was issued after a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Covid-19 management in the state. The chief minister observed a significant rise in cases in neighbouring areas over the past few days, which has had an impact on the NCR districts.

Under these circumstances, the entire NCR has been put on alert, the statement said. Officials have been told to send samples from Covid patients for genome sequencing. Adityanath also asked them to speed up administering the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.

In the last 24 hours, Gautam Budh Nagar in UP's Noida reported 70 new cases. Ghaziabad reported 11 on Saturday. In the past three days, 31 per cent of all cases reported in the district have been children. The number is slightly lower at 21 per cent for other districts.

The chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday asked the education department to report complaints of flu-like symptoms among students in Noida and Greater Noida schools.

The district reported 44 cases on Thursday, of which 15 were children. and 33 cases on Wednesday, of which 10 were children.