Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Uphaar fire tragedy: 7-year jail term for Ansal brothers for tampering evidence
delhi news

Uphaar fire tragedy: 7-year jail term for Ansal brothers for tampering evidence

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost.
Uphaar cinema's property at Green Park in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 03:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday awarded seven-year simple imprisonment to real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in a case of tampering with evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case. 

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of 2.25 crore on each of the Ansal brothers.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the 1997 fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost. The Ansal brothers were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had, however, released them on the period already undergone in the jail on the condition that they paid 30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The Ansal brothers were booked along with some other individuals, including PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh and Dharamvir Malhotra, were booked in the present case.

RELATED STORIES

Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uphaar cinema fire
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP