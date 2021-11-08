Uphaar fire tragedy: 7-year jail term for Ansal brothers for tampering evidence

A Delhi court on Monday awarded seven-year simple imprisonment to real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in a case of tampering with evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹2.25 crore on each of the Ansal brothers.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the 1997 fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost. The Ansal brothers were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had, however, released them on the period already undergone in the jail on the condition that they paid ₹30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The Ansal brothers were booked along with some other individuals, including PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh and Dharamvir Malhotra, were booked in the present case.

Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

