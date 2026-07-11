Uranium in Delhi water: NGT ropes in govt, DPCC as co-respondents

New DelhiThe National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday expanded the scope of its suo motu proceedings on uranium contamination by impleading the Delhi government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) after taking note of a report highlighting elevated uranium levels in the Capital’s groundwater. NGT took judicial notice of a separate report on groundwater contamination in Delhi (Hindustan Times)

The tribunal’s principal bench was hearing a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a news report on uranium detected in breast milk in six districts of Bihar. During the proceedings, it also took judicial notice of a separate report on groundwater contamination in Delhi.

The report, based on the Central Ground Water Board’s (CGWB) Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2025, stated that 24 of the 83 groundwater samples collected in Delhi exceeded the prescribed uranium limits. The report also identified northwestern India, including Delhi and Haryana, as uranium contamination hotspots, attributing the contamination primarily to geogenic factors, groundwater depletion and aquifer characteristics.

“Taking note of these findings, the Tribunal impleaded DPCC through its member secretary and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi through its principal secretary (environment) as additional respondents. The Registry was directed to issue notices to the newly added parties,” NGT said in a statement on Friday.

The issue’s next hearing has been scheduled on September 24, 2026.