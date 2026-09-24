UTTIPEC approves multimodal integration plans for six Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi

The six MMI plans, prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), cover GTB Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Akshardham, Rohini West/Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Malviya Nagar and Shastri Park Metro stations. (Representative photo)

The Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), headed by lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Wednesday approved multimodal integration (MMI) plans for six Metro stations and two major road projects, including a proposed 5.5-km elevated corridor in south Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The six MMI plans, prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), cover GTB Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Akshardham, Rohini West/Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Malviya Nagar and Shastri Park Metro stations. The plans, assessing a 300-metre circumference of each station, entails measures to improve pedestrian movement, last-mile connectivity, walkability and access to public transport.

A senior official with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said, “UTTIPEC has now approved all 31 MMI plans prepared by DMRC for Phase I and II metro corridors in Delhi. The focus is on improving last-mile connectivity, pedestrian safety and access to public transport around these stations.”

The projects were cleared at the 70th governing body meeting of UTTIPEC, attended by senior officials of the DDA, Delhi government, ministry of housing and urban affairs, Delhi Traffic Police, DMRC, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Indian Railways and NCRTC.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the proposals cleared was for a six-lane elevated corridor on Maa Anandmayee Marg, between the Outer Ring Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, which will be 5.5 kilometres long and bypass 12 busy intersections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the proposals cleared was for a six-lane elevated corridor on Maa Anandmayee Marg, between the Outer Ring Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, which will be 5.5 kilometres long and bypass 12 busy intersections. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The elevated corridor is aimed at easing congestion caused by traffic generated by the Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas. An underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection on Okhla Estate Marg were also approved as part of the road interventions,” said the official, asking not to be named.

Officials said that the elevated road would allow more space at surface level for pedestrian and non-motorised transport infrastructure.

UTTIPEC also approved a project to decongest Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi, by widening the operational road overbridge (ROB) on the Outer Ring Road from six lanes to 10 lanes, and constructing a four-lane ROB connecting Jahangirpuri Industrial Area with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar across the Delhi-Sonepat railway line.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new ROB is expected to divert around 20% of the vehicular traffic currently passing through Mukarba Chowk, officials said. The interventions are also aimed at easing congestion on National Highway 44 near the junction. The projects will now move to the subsequent stages of planning and implementation by the respective agencies.