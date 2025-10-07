Valmiki Jayanti declared annual public holiday in Delhi: CM Gupta

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that Valmiki Jayanti will be observed as a public holiday in the national capital every year, enabling citizens to celebrate the occasion on a larger scale. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lit the lamp during the Valmiki Jayanti program at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on Monday.

Gupta made the announcement while attending three separate Valmiki Jayanti celebrations held at the Delhi Secretariat, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Convention Centre, and Shalimar Bagh in Haiderpur.

Paying tribute to the poet-saint, the Chief Minister described Bhagwan Valmiki’s teachings as “timeless” and said the Delhi government would extend support to community and cultural organisations to ensure the event is celebrated across the city. “The event will be celebrated on a large scale across the capital, and the Delhi Government has extended its support to a large number of organisations to ensure the same,” she said.

Gupta also praised the NDMC’s decision to regularise around 4,500 employees, calling it a progressive and inclusive move. “It is a progressive step that reinforces the principles of equality, dignity, and social justice. This decision not only safeguards the rights of employees but also provides them with stability and respect in society,” the CM said.

The events were also attended by Delhi Government Cabinet Ministers Ravindra Indraj Singh and Kapil Mishra, NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra, and other senior officials.

“The sacred flame of Balmiki has been brought from Punjab and installed at all Ramlila venues across Delhi. This sacred flame symbolises unity and harmony, embodying Bhagwan Valmiki’s ideals and a great inspiration for modern society,” said Delhi cabinet minister Ravindra Indraj Singh.

Minister Kapil Mishra said that under the CM’s leadership, the government had made “comprehensive efforts” to ensure that Valmiki’s message “reaches every citizen” through citywide celebrations.