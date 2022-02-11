Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / V-Day boom: Blooms to get business back to Delhi-NCR florists?
delhi news

V-Day boom: Blooms to get business back to Delhi-NCR florists?

They say, ‘Say it with a rose’, and what better than Valentine’s Day to do so? As Delhiites are ready to shower their loved ones with roses, flower shop owners are expecting a boom in business in the days leading up to the big day
Flower shop owners at the wholesale flower market in Ghazipur are expecting rose prices to reach 1,000 for a bunch, this Valentine’s Day.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByNaina Arora, New Delhi

They say, ‘Say it with a rose’, and what better than Valentine’s Day to do so? As Delhiites are ready to shower their loved ones with roses, flower shop owners are expecting a boom in business in the days leading up to the big day.

“Abhi 40-60 ka ek rose chal raha hai. Price iss baar 50-80 touch karne ki umeed hai. Pichle saal se business better hoga. We are readying bouquets starting from 1,000, going up to 2,000. Flowers are costlier than last year, yet the demand is high. However, we are receiving less stock,” says Dinesh Kumar, who owns a flower shop in Gurugram.

Pooja Tripathi, owner of an online website that delivers fresh flowers across Delhi-NCR, says, “The roses that we were selling earlier at 25-30 currently stand at 40. The prices will go up even further. We are getting it expensive, so we also have to sell it at the same ratio. This year, the sale is going to be better. We have advance bookings for February 14.”

RELATED STORIES

At the wholesale flower market in Ghazipur, the prices are expected to reach 1,000 for a bunch of roses. Narender Yadav, who runs a shop at the Ghazipur flower mandi, too, hopes for a better business this year. “Umeed toh poori hai better hone ki business. Our bunch with 20 roses is currently selling at 300-400. Because the production is less this time, rates will increase up to 800-1,000,” he adds. Sumanjit, who runs a flower shop at Ghazipur mandi, says, “Kisaano ne kheti nahin ki hai bahut zyada, toh iss baar maal kam aur demand zyada hai. Hum supply bhi kar rahe hai khoob. But the prices will definitely increase.”

Ajay Kumar, who manages a popular flower shop at Connaught Place, shares,“Abhi single rose ka price stable hai at 50. But, it will touch 70-80 in the coming days. So, we are hoping for a good business this Valentine’s Day.”

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naina Arora

Naina Arora writes on City, Art and Culture of Gurugram, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP