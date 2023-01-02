'Very shameful': Arvind Kejriwal on woman who died after she was dragged by car

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged for nearly seven kilometers in the capital's Sultanpuri area. The five men – suspected to be drunk when the incident took place during the early hours of Sunday – have been arrested for causing death by negligence. "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena earlier said that all aspects of the case were being looked into. "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he tweeted.

The police had found the body without clothes and broken limbs, leading to suspicion that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. However, it later said it appeared to be a case of death by rash and negligent driving. The victim's family has alleged that she was sexually abused. “It was not at all an accident. What sort of accident is this when there was not even a single cloth on my daughter’s body. We want complete investigation,” her mother, Rekha Devi, said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner and demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident. “NCW has also sought that the victim's post mortem must be conducted to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted or not and to invoke relevant provisions in the FIR if allegations levelled by victim's mother are found to be true”, the panel tweeted.

