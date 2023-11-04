Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Delhi News / Video: DTC bus rams into cars, parked bikes in Delhi's Rohini area; one killed

Video: DTC bus rams into cars, parked bikes in Delhi's Rohini area; one killed

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 04, 2023 05:18 PM IST

In a CCTCV footage posted by news agency ANI, the DTC bus can be seen speeding as it rammed into several vehicles.

One person was killed after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus lost control and rammed into several vehicles on Saturday. The incident, which took place in the city's Rohini area, was caught on CCTV cameras.

DTC bus rams into cars, parked bikes in Delhi's Rohini area

In a CCTCV footage posted by news agency ANI, the DTC bus can be seen speeding as it rammed into a car and knocked over an autorickshaw. It then rammed into several parked bikes along the footpath. Another video shows several bystanders running to save themselves and then to help people near the incident site.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident in August this year, at least six people, including drivers and conductors, were injured after two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg area. According to officials, at least 10-15 people were onboard one bus, and seven to eight were riding the other.

“A man came on a motorcycle, he chose to cut infront of the bus, and one of the buses moved towards the other. While the other was coming straight and hence they collided. It was not the fault of the bus drivers. The speed of the buses was normal, if it would've been high, the damage would've been a lot worse and a lot more passengers would've been injured,” a local eyewitness said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dtc delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP