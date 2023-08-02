Nuh to Gurugram: The spread of violence

Violent mobs roamed the streets of some parts of Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, vandalising and torching shops and restaurants in Badshahpur, Pataudi Chowk and Sector 67, hours after a man was killed in Sector 57 and a mosque was burned down.

A damaged shop on the Gurugram-Sohna Road in Nuh on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

All the sectors and areas are fairly removed from the business hub of Gurugram, home to the HQs of hundreds of Indian companies and MNCs.

Clashes broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday afternoon after a procession led by Hindu groups passing through the district was attacked. The attack left at least two home guards dead and dozens injured, including policemen, and led to the Haryana government imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Nuh and Gurugram, but the violence spread to neighbouring Sohna and eventually, to Gurugram later on Monday and on Tuesday.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, a mob of close to 45 people vandalised the Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 and set it ablaze, the police said on Tuesday. At least one person, identified as the deputy or naib imam, was killed in the incident, while three others were injured.

The incident was followed by an uneasy calm, with many streets deserted. Schools were shut on Monday and many people preferred to work from home. The Gurugram administration on Tuesday evening announced that educational institutions in the Sohna subdivision will remain closed on Wednesday, but schools in Gurugram can reopen, as no specific closure order was issued for them.

By 3.30pm on Tuesday, violence broke out once again, with groups of armed men vandalising and torching shops at Sector 67, followed by Badshahpur — both surrounded by residential neighbourhoods.

Arif Khan, who works at a biryani shop, said he was serving food to three customers when a mob descended on the eatery. “They threw all the utensils and broke the wooden counter and furniture and shouted religious slogans. They also threatened the customers, telling them not to visit the shop again.”

Karim Hussain, a scrap dealer, said his shop was attacked by a group of people carrying Molotov cocktails, which they threw inside. “Within minutes the fire spread across the shop and it was gutted.”

Sudhir Singh, a fireman posted at Sector 29, said four fire tenders were pressed into action. “The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, while cooling operations continued for around two hours. A team of 16 firemen controlled the situation but all the items were gutted in fire.”

A 10-member committee of the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind, including its Haryana state president Mufti Salim Ahmed, and former Rajya Sabha member Mohammad Adeeb met Gurugram commissioner of police Kala Ramachandran, expressing their concern on the burning of the Sector 57 mosque.

“Those who attacked the mosque had also recorded videos, probably to circulate on social media for inciting further violence. However, police have obtained those videos in which the faces of the suspects were clearly visible,” Adeeb said.

He added, “Why is murder suspect Monu Manesar being protected? He is uploading videos and provoking people but police are not arresting him?”

His reference is to the cow vigilante who has remained at large despite his alleged involvement in the February lynching of two cattle traders. People of the Mewat region were upset that the police had not been able to find him, and when he posted videos about his presence at an annual procession taken out by Hindu groups in Nuh, some Muslims in the area appear to have reacted to his dare.

Some shopkeepers alleged that though the administration imposed section 144, which restricts movement of people in groups, there was little action on the ground. “Since morning, four-five people were making rounds on motorbikes but no one was caught or questioned. Their motorbikes did not display registration numbers, but still they had safe passage to roam freely and attack us. We have suffered huge losses, they have robbed us of cash and damaged our shops,” said Karim Khan, whose eatery in Badshahpur was trashed and then set afire.

By evening, Gurugram police teams swung into action. “More than 100 policemen were deployed in Badshahpur area and 3,000 personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order. We are yet to identity the suspects involved in Badhshapur and Sector 66 incidents. We are scanning footage and case has been registered against them,” said Satish Deswal, station house officer of Badshahpur police station.

In light of the incident, Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav issued an order that prohibited all fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel “except in emergency situations”.

Speaking of other cases of arson and vandalism, Ramachandran said police have received complaints of vandalism from several parts of the city, and cases will be registered after compiling all the reports.

Ramachandran said the police have deployed teams at all major intersections and sensitive areas and are watching social media platforms and the movement of vehicles, and that senior officers are making rounds

Yadav said that all senior officers have been asked to keep a check and monitor the situation across the city. “Internet services have been suspended in Manesar and Pataudi to prevent the spread of fake news, rumours or inciteful speeches through social media. We have appealed to the residents through the media that they should not pay heed to any kind of rumour. The district administration is also keeping an eye on those who try to disturb harmony. The security of religious places in the district has also been beefed up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kulbhushan Bharadwaj, a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, said a mahapanchayat will be held in Manesar on Wednesday morning, in which Hindu groups will demand that the arms licences of Muslims be cancelled.

To be sure, most of the guns used in Monday’s violence are believed to be illegal country-made ones.

(With inputs from Debashish Karmakar)

