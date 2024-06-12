Vivek Vihar fire was ‘avoidable’: ACB report

The fire at the Vivek Vihar neo-natal care centre, in which six newborns were killed, could have been averted if the department of health services carried out an inspection to process the facility’s request for renewal of its licence, according to a safety audit of nursing homes in the city conducted by Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). A municipal team investigating the Baby Care New Born Hospital where a fire broke on May 25. Six newborns were killed in the fire. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

In a report submitted to the vigilance department on Monday, the anti-graft unit said that the Baby Care New Born Hospital had a health license (from 2021) which expired in March this year and the owner, Dr Naveen Khichi, had applied for a renewal. HT has a copy of the report.

“The fire incident could have been avoided, if the application of renewal (health license), which was moved in.. February 2024 was processed within stipulated time of one month and physical inspection was conducted by the present Medical Superintendent (Nursing Homes) Dr Sandeep Aggarwal prescribing corrective measures,” the report said.

ACB officials said that there were no fire extinguishers, no emergency exits, and there were more than 32 oxygen cylinders in violation of rules. The report shows that only five beds were allowed at the premises, but the owner was using 12 beds.

“...neither this fact was inspected during their previous inspection nor it was pointed out by health officials,” the report said.

The report also said that the doctors at the nursing home were Ayurveda practitioners and not competent to treat the newborns.

“Due to increase in number of beds…medical infrastructure had collapsed. It is highly apprehensive that there was nexus between doctor (Khichi) and the then Medical Superintendent-nursing homes (RN Das) and other officials,” the report said.

Dr Das refused to comment on the allegations and Dr Aggarwal said he was not the competent authority to comment on the matter.

A senior Delhi government official said, “It’s a preliminary report. The reply has been sought from health department and other agencies named in the report. The allegations will be verified and action will be taken against offenders (nursing home owners).”

Violations flagged

ACB inspected 65 nursing homes in the national capital and found that at least 13 of them were operating without a health department license or had that their license had expired; 27 nursing homes had illegally expanded hospital beds, 34 had no fire safety clearance and 27 had fire department’s approval but the fire equipment there was not working.

ACB has recommended action against three medical superintendents (present and former) from the health department for alleged “collusion” with nursing home owners and for not conducting physical inspections.

On May 25, the massive fire ripped through Vivek Vihar’s Baby Care New Born Hospital killing seven newborn babies and injuring six others. The Delhi Police had then revealed that the hospital was running on an expired license from the Department of Health Services and did not conform to fire safety norms.

On May 28, lieutenant governor VK Saxena ordered the ACB to conduct a probe at other nursing homes and hospitals to check if they have registration and are following norms.

Action recommended

The anti-graft unit has also recommended action against three senior health department officers — Medical Superintendent (Nursing Homes Cell) Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, former medical superintendents (Nursing Homes Cell) Dr Nitin (goes by single name) and Dr RN Das.

The three officers have been blamed for not renewing licenses for several months.

“During inquiry it was also observed that application for fresh registration/renewal of registration were kept pending for physical inspection for several months without any cogent reason...However there is unexplainable delay of several months on the part of office of MS (NH) and Director Health Services” the report said.

Inspections flag violations

According to the report, KVIF and Laparoscopy Centre in Vivek Vihar illegally increased the number of beds from 5 to 24. The report said that the nursing home applied for a renewal of registration last year in March, saying they were operating with 27 beds. However, no inspection was conducted and the license was not renewed. A doctor from the hospital said, “We applied for the renewal. It’s not our fault that the health officials have not come here…”

At SMS Hospital in Gagan Vihar, another facility inspected by ACB, at least 26 beds were found but its registration had expired last year. The hospital sought a renewal, which a doctor from the hospital confirmed, but the license the request was pending.

According to the report, many of the nursing homes inspected by the agency increased the number of beds illegally “which led to a medical infrastructure on the verge of collapse”.

The report will be further submitted to the LG office for appropriate action, officials aware of the matter said.

Inspections not conducted

The investigating officers said the medical superintendents and other officials did not conduct physical inspections at many of the nursing homes. This led to nursing home owners flouting norms, not employing qualified doctors and not keeping fire equipment in place.

Senior ACB officials said details of inspections (if done) have been sought from Dr Das, Dr Aggarwal and Dr Nitin. HT contacted all the doctors about the allegations and action against them. While Dr Das and Dr Nitin said they had “no clue” about the report and the allegations, Dr Aggarwal said he is not authorised to comment on the matter and refused to respond to the allegations.

ACB chief Madhur Verma had earlier (last week) said that the investigating team has inspected at least 65 nursing homes located in east Delhi, Shahdara, north-east Delhi and Rohini. Verma said teams will conduct more inspections all across Delhi.