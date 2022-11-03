War of words between AAP and BJP over farm fires in Punjab

Leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded blame over the air quality crisis in the national capital, with each accusing the other of not doing enough to stop farm fires in Punjab, a state where AAP is now in power.

The remarks, including by the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab and the Union environment minister, came as a thick blanket of haze covered much of north India, with experts warning of worse days ahead as fires are predicted to spike and the weather predicted to become more unsuitable for pollutants to be blown away.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal told reporters in Delhi that the Punjab government had prepared a plan to give a cash incentive of ₹2,500 per acre to farmers so that they are not forced to burn stubble. “The Centre rejected the proposal. They said they won’t do anything for the farmers because of their protests against the three farm laws. The central government’s hatred for farmers is the reason behind the smoke (from farm fires) all around,” Kejriwal said.

“If entire north India is reeling under air pollution, who will find a solution to it? The prime minister will have to do it. He will have to convene meetings with everyone. Why isn’t the PM doing that?” he said.

Union minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav hit back at AAP, saying “there is no doubt over who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber.”

“Sample this: As of today, Punjab, a state run by the AAP government, has seen an over 19 per cent rise in farm fires over 2021. Haryana has seen a 30.6 per cent drop. Just today, Punjab saw 3,634 fires. There is no doubt about who has turned Delhi into a gas chamber,” Yadav tweeted.

Several AAP leaders went on an offensive throughout the day. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the BJP-run Union government did not accept the proposal to contribute to the cash incentives because the party wanted to “seek revenge over the farm protests”.

“This is the reason why the Centre has been repeatedly asking us how many FIRs have been registered against the farmers for stubble burning. Why only Punjab farmers are being targeted?” Mann asked in a video message.

Before the party came to power in the state in March this year, the AAP government blamed stubble fires in Punjab for pollution in the national capital.

In the Capital, Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai too said the Union government was working against farmers because of the row over the three farm laws, which the Centre repealed after a year-long protest.

“Everybody is asking the same question -- why has stubble burning not reduced despite AAP being in power in Delhi and Punjab? Stubble burning has not reduced because the Centre has denied support,” Rai said, appealing citizens to avoid using private vehicles as much as possible and pool cars for their commute to office.

“I request the people of Delhi that we have to reduce our share of pollution. I request you to do five things. Firstly, if you spot construction work going on anywhere, click a photo and submit it on the Green Delhi app. Secondly, do carpooling. Thirdly, If possible, work from home during this pollution period. Fourth, do not burn wood or coal and fifth, RWAs should look to provide electric heaters to security guards, so that they are not forced to burn wood or coal to escape the cold,” Rai said.

The Delhi and Punjab governments jointly sent a proposal to the Centre in July to help them give cash incentives to farmers in the agrarian state for not burning stubble.

According to the proposal, Delhi and Punjab would give ₹500 each and the Centre would contribute ₹1,500 per acre.

Farmers say a cash incentive can help them cover the cost of the fuel used in operating the machinery for the in-situ management of paddy straw.

According to Punjab government officials, the Centre rejected the proposal, saying it has been providing subsidised machinery to farmers, such as happy seeders, rotavators and mulchers, for the in-situ management of paddy straw and that it does not have money to dole out cash incentives.

