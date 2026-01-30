Water minister suspends four Delhi Jal Board officials

New Delhi: Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday ordered disciplinary action against four officials, including zonal revenue officers (ZROs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), following surprise inspections in Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar and Ashok Nagar zones. Officials said the action followed complaints from residents regarding responsiveness to service-related issues and handling of public grievances. (HT PHOTO)

The ZROs of Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar and Ashok Nagar, along with the assistant sub officer (ASO) of Kanhaiya Nagar, were suspended over alleged administrative irregularities, delays in grievance redressal and shortcomings in supervision, according to the department.

“Public offices must function with discipline, responsibility and transparency. Any lapse in duty or supervision will invite strict action. Accountability is non-negotiable. Every officer will be answerable for the area under their charge and for the quality of public service delivered,” Verma said.

Officials said the minister conducted on-site inspections of DJB offices in the three zones, where he reviewed attendance registers, complaint records and operational procedures to assess compliance with departmental protocols. Following the review, directions were issued for immediate administrative action and initiation of departmental proceedings against the concerned officers.

During the inspection, senior officials were instructed to ensure that replacement officers assume charge without delay to maintain continuity of services in the affected zones. The department also issued instructions for closer monitoring of field-level operations and adherence to grievance redressal timelines.

Verma added that regular inspections across DJB zones would continue to assess performance and compliance with departmental standards. Officials added that further reviews of grievance redressal mechanisms and supervisory structures within the DJB are being planned to improve service responsiveness.

Departmental proceedings against the suspended officers are expected to begin in the coming days, officials said.