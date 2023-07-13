3 water treatment plants shut down in Delhi due to rising water levels: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said operations at three water treatment plants (WTPs) at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla have been shut down due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, which may lead to water scarcity in some parts of the city in the coming days.

The water level of the Yamuna was flowing at an all-time high 208.62 metres at 1pm. (HT Photo)

Following an inspection of the Wazirabad water treatment plant, the CM said around 25% of Delhi’s water supply is likely to be impacted by the temporary closure of these plants, but the government is hopeful of resuming operations by Friday evening.

“This is the first time the Yamuna has reached such a level, crossing 208 metres and currently, it is over 208.60 metres. We had never anticipated such levels in the past and so, we have had to shut down the Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants as the Yamuna water has reached the water pumps. There could be some water scarcity in parts of Delhi for one to two days,” said Kejriwal.

“We cannot run these pumps right now, as there is a risk of electrocution. Even when the water level recedes, we will have to wait for some time and our machines dry before running these water treatment plants again,” the CM added.

The Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla WTPs have a capacity of 90 million gallons per day (MGD) 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively. These plants supply drinking water to parts of northeast Delhi, central Delhi, west Delhi, parts of south Delhi and also to both the Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council areas.

He further said forecasts on Wednesday had already stated a further rise in the water level was expected on Thursday and requested people to step out only when it is necessary.

“I request people to not leave your houses, unless it is necessary and try to work from home. In the low-lying areas, we have shut down schools and all basic amenities are being provided at the relief camps set up by the Delhi government. According to forecasts by the central water commission, the peak water levels are expected by 3 to 4pm today, after which the water level will start receding again,” he said.

The water level of the Yamuna was flowing at an all-time high 208.62 metres at 1pm – more than a metre higher than the previous all-time mark of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978, the figure which was crossed at 1pm on Wednesday.

