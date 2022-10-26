Home / Cities / Delhi News / Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi due to repair work

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi due to repair work

delhi news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Repairs and interconnection works related to pipe network may lead to a disruption in water supply in parts of Delhi between Thursday evening and Friday morning, DJB said in an advisory

Residents in Vasant Kunj sector E. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi Repairs and interconnection works related to pipe network may lead to a disruption in water supply in parts of Delhi between Thursday evening and Friday morning, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

In the advisory, DJB said it will be carrying out interconnection work of the supply line from Greater Kailash to Barapulla near Bala Sahib Gurudwara, due to an ongoing National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) project, as a result of which, water supply will not be available or will be available at low pressure on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

“The areas which may be affected include Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Kalkaji, Amar Colony, Panchsheel Park, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, Jasola, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, GK South, Apollo Hospital, Jaithpur and their adjoining areas. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement during the shutdown period,” a DJB spokesperson said.

The board will also replace portions of damaged pipelines in the Punjabi Bagh main supply route heading from Wazirabad Water Works. “The supply in the said main will be stopped on Thursday. The water supply shall be affected on Thursday evening to Friday morning in Gujrawala Town area, Azadpur, Shalimar Bagh Area, and Wazirpur Industrial area near Metro Station, Wazirpur, Lawrance Road and Punjabi Bagh adjoining areas,” the spokesperson said.

