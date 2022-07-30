We want students to spread love, not hate: Kejriwal at Happiness Utsav
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ‘Happiness Utsav’ that was initiated a fortnight ago to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools concluded on Friday with a meditation session led by motivational speaker Sister Shivani.
The closing ceremony of the event that took place at Thyagraj Stadium was attended by both chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, besides teachers and children from various schools. Kejriwal, who participated in a drum performance during the session, said that the happiness curriculum had brought positive changes to children’s lives and strengthened their mental balance. He said that the government wanted students to spread the message of love, not hate.
Kejriwal said that children studying in Delhi government schools will become prime ministers and chief ministers, doctors, engineers and lead the nation. “In the coming times, we want to prepare students who will defeat hate and spread the message of love. They will create a positive environment in the country so that our country can become the number one country in the world.”
The Delhi government launched the happiness curriculum in 2018 to teach students to become happier individuals. According to the Delhi government, around 1.8 million students attend happiness classes everyday. The first period of the day in each school is reserved for the happiness class.
“Our students will help make the country the number one nation in the world. The happiness curriculum aims to make children happier, recognise their potential and become better humans,” Kejriwal said, adding that the government had invested ₹90,000 crore on education in the past seven years.
“This course has transformed thousands of lives by now. The course aims to keep the children happy and peaceful along with becoming good human beings. Peace of mind is elementary for an individual to be a good human being,” Kejriwal said.
The chief minister also raised concerns about the mounting pressure on children and outlined how happiness classes helped them tackle the pressure. “In today’s times, students face immense pressure, especially academic pressure. Parents also pressurise them if their results are not up to the mark. They even compare their performance with other students who score good marks. This pressure has resulted in suicides. Happiness classes changed that as well,” Kejriwal said.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that children were taught to be happy through discussions, stories, activities and mindfulness in happiness classes. “I am proud and happy that every day 1.8 million students of Delhi government schools start their day with mindfulness. This has not only brought a change in their personality but also brought a positive change in the school environment,” Sisodia said.
He added that the Delhi government studied global models of education to understand the importance of social-emotional learning before implementing the happiness curriculum. Sisodia said that the happiness curriculum had not been implemented anywhere else in the country. “We accepted this as a challenge and took responsibility for teaching our students to be happy and making them good human beings,” he said.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
