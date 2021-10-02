Web portal to monitor dust mitigation in NCR must: CAQM to states

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday to develop an online mechanism to monitor construction agencies’ dust mitigation measures in the national Capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

In a statement, CAQM said that the introduction of a robust online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation measures was necessary to ensure strict implementation of construction and demolition waste management rules.

“As per the directions of CAQM, all construction projects ongoing on plot area equal to or greater than 500 square metres in the NCR have to mandatorily register on the web portal. Along with this, provision for video fencing equipped with remote connectivity technology will have to be incorporated on the web portal for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents,” the statement read.

It added, “Further, the project proponents are required to install reliable and low-cost PM2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) and PM10 (particulate matter with diameter less than 10 micrometres) sensors at construction sites.”

The air quality monitoring body said this move will help agencies self-audit and certify their compliance with the stipulated dust control measures and will also strengthen the monitoring of dust control measures at construction and demolition sites.

“The project proponents will have to upload the self-declaration on a fortnightly basis. Further, directions have been issued to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other state pollution control boards (SPCB) of NCR to strictly monitor compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents,” they said.

The CAQM also directed that apart from extensive monitoring, agencies will also have to implement a list of dust control and mitigation measures, including the use of anti-smog guns, water cannons, hoses, fire hydrants and sprinklers.