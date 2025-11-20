Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR

A big, fat Delhi wedding returns to the stage: Dekh Behen II Directed by Shikha Talsania and Prerne Chawla, Dekh Behen II will be staged at the India Habitat Centre’s Stein Auditorium on November 23.

The signature chaos of a big, fat Delhi wedding returns to the stage with the Akavarious Productions comedy, Dekh Behen II, at the India Habitat Centre’s Stein Auditorium.

Directed by Shikha Talsania and Prerne Chawla, the sequel reunites the original millennial bridesmaids as the youngest of them gets set to marry.

Amid dance rehearsals, secrets tumble out, past trauma is uncovered, old friendships are lost and regained and tears are shed, but it is all punctuated by razor-sharp humour and female camaraderie, over the 80 minutes. Don’t worry if you haven’t watched the original play; part two is equally enjoyable as an introduction to the group of friends.

When: November 23; 7.30 pm

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Entry: Ticket prices start at ₹200; available on bookmyshow.com

Pint of View

You may be seeing double, but there’s no reason you can’t still learn.

Bars across the city are handing the floor to groups such as Pint of View and unLecture, for lectures on science, history and philosophy.

Pebble Street will host a Pint of View lecture by author and poet Mihir Vatsa, who was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in 2022 for his travel memoir Tales of Hazaribagh: An Intimate Exploration of Chhotanagpur Plateau.

Pint of View lecture by author and poet Mihir Vatsa, who was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in 2022

The lecture, titled Jharkhand ko Koi Nahi Jaanta Hai! (No One Really Knows Jharkhand), explores the state’s long history of drawing to it rulers, artists, adventurers.

See the state through Vatsa’s eyes, in a 45-minute session on how Jharkhand has been portrayed over time – from early colonial writing to today’s Instagram Reels. The talk will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

When: November 23; 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: Pebble Street, Nehru Place

Entry: Tickets for ₹799; available on urbanaut.app

Where’s the party?: Jawani4EVA

The UK-based collective of South Asian musicians and DJs Jawani4Eva is currently on a three-city tour of India, and it’s time for Delhi to show up. Dazed magazine’s profile of the collective last year said they throw “unapologetically Punjabi” parties, and that sounds like inducement enough. Think the Asian underground sound of the ’90s, mixed with old and new Punjabi folk, remixed with Afro house, grime, hip hop and R&B.

It’s nostalgia on the dance floor, but remember to dress up and wear that parandi.

When: November 21; 9.30 pm onward

Where: Odella, Green Park

Entry: Tickets prices start at ₹300; available on skillboxes.com

Madhubani, Warli, Gond: Anant Utsav

Delhi’s favourite winter haunt, Sunder Nursery – with its lush green gardens against a backdrop of Mughal ruins – will come alive this weekend as it hosts a three-day folk and tribal arts festival, Anant Utsav, presented by Spic Macay in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

From West Bengal’s Purulia Chhau and Jharkhand’s Saraikela Chhau, the amphitheatre at Sunder Nursery will host performances rarely seen in the Capital

Over 140 master artisans from traditions such as Madhubani, Warli, Gond and Sikki grass-weaving will lead workshops. As dusk falls, the amphitheatre at Sunder Nursery will host performances rarely seen in the Capital: from West Bengal’s Purulia Chhau and Jharkhand’s Saraikela Chhau to Manipur’s Thougal Jagoi, and qawwali from Uttar Pradesh.

The festival has been supported by the Delhi government.

When: November 21-23; 11.30 am to 9 pm

Where: Sunder Nursery

Entry: Free

Treats from County Cork: Irish Food Fest at Triveni Kala Sangam

Back from the Ballymaloe cookery school in Ireland’s County Cork, the chefs at Triveni Kala Sangam are cooking up a storm at the iconic Triveni Terrace until November 30.

Expect classic soda bread and brown yeast bread, a range of pies, the hearty goodness of the Irish stew, and hazelnut tarts and apple crumble to finish off the meal.

The ongoing festival celebrates Irish home cooking as taught to the Triveni chefs by veteran chef and food writer Darina Allen, founder of the Ballymaloe school.

When: On till November 30; Open for lunch, dinner, tea

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam

Entry: No reservations needed