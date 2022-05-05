West Bengal cops delaying arrests of six in Jahangirpuri case: Delhi Police

Delhi Police officials have blamed their West Bengal counterparts for causing delays in arresting those involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri last month, saying that six main accused hiding in the state have managed to evade arrest due to this.

According to Delhi Police sources, the six fled to different parts of West Bengal after the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

“Whenever we get the exact location of the accused, we have to inform the local police for support. By the time their lengthy file work to sanction support is completed, the accused would give us the slip. We are also not very familiar with the topography of the possible hideouts of the accused, which makes things quite difficult for us,” said a senior officer of the special cell, asking not to be named.

When contacted, an IG-rank officer of West Bengal police said that they have to follow certain formalities in such cases. “All the areas, in which Delhi Police want to launch crackdown, are communally sensitive. We always have to take care that such operations do not hamper the law and order scenario,” he said, asking not to be named.

The Delhi Police officer said they have identified the six persons. “Their hideouts have been tracked through digital means and they will soon be nabbed,” he said. Till date, a total of 32 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes.