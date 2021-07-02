Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What’s open, what’s not? A sneak peak of Delhi-NCR’s top hotels

Don’t want your unlock-outing to get spoiled by seeing your favourite five-star restaurant shut? Plan better...
By Naina Arora, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Try from a plethora of cuisines at various top hotels in Delhi-NCR, as we bring you a comprehensive list of what’s open and what’s not at city’s top hotels.

The pandemic has led us to miss our fave restaurants and how! But now as things slowly return to normal, many restaurants in Delhi’s five-star hotels are back, or slated to reopen soon. We bring you a detailed list of what’s open, to help you plan hassle-free evenings. One doesn’t want their evening ruined by not being informed in time about a restaurant being shut, right?

Leela palace: Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri . +91-11-39331234 (Walk-ins allowed). The Qube (Multi-cuisine): 10am-10pm. Megu (Japanese): 12.30pm-10pm. Currently Shut: Le Cirque

ITC Maurya: Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri. +91-11-26112233 (Reservation preferred). Bukhara (North Indian): Lunch (12.30-2.45pm) and dinner (6-10pm). Dum Pukht (Mughlai, North Indian): 6pm-10pm. The Pavilion (Multi cuisine): 6.30-10.30am, 12.30-3.30pm, 6.30-10pm. Ottimo At West View (Italian and Western fare): Open on weekends only, plus special Sunday brunch. Others: Gym and salon services are operational

The Westin, Gurugram: MG Road, Sector 29, Gurugram: +91-124-49777777 (Walk-ins allowed). Seasonal Tastes (Multi-cuisine, Global): 6.30am-10pm. EEST (Pan Asian): 6.30pm-10pm. Prego (Italian): 6.30pm-10pm. Daily Treats (patisserie): 11am-10pm. Currently Shut: STORY Club and Lounge

Pullman & Novotel: Aerocity. +91-11-46080808 (walk-in allowed). Food Exchange (Multi-cuisine): 6.30am-11.30pm. Farmers Basket: 6.30am-11pm. Pling (Jazz and blues bar): 11am-10pm. Quoin (Sports bar): 11am-10pm. Currently Shut: Honk and Café Pluck

Try the world cuisine at Cirrus 9, The Oberoi Delhi.

The Oberoi New Delhi: Dr Zakir Hussain Marg. +91-11-24363030 (Reservations encouraged)360° (World cuisine): 7am-10pm. Cirrus 9 (World cuisine): Monday to Friday 5pm-10pm, Saturday to Sunday, Noon-10pm. The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen (Delicatessen): 10am-8pm. Omya (Indian): Temporarily closed, delivery only on request. Others: Fitness centre open for resident guests, 6am-10pm. Currently Shut: Baoshuan; The Club Bar and Cigar Lounge.

The Oberoi Gurugram: Udyog Vihar, Sector 19. +91-124-2451234 (Walk-ins allowed). Threesixtyone° (Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Indian) 10am-10pm. The Oberoi Patisserie & Delicatessen (Delicatessen): 10am-10pm. Currently Shut: Amaranta, The Piano Bar and Cigar Lounge.

At the Imperial, the multi-cuisine restaurant 1911 is open for dine-in.

The Imperial: Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi. +91-11-41116609 (Walk-ins allowed). 1911 (Multi-cuisine): 7am-10pm. Currently Shut: The Spice Route, San Gimignano, The Atrium, Daniell’s Tavern, Nostalgia at 1911, La Baguette.

Crowne Plaza :13 B Mayur Vihar, District Centre . +91-11-4110222/8860634440 (Walk-ins allowed). Infinity (Indian and world cuisine): 8am-10pm. Currently Shut: Spice Art, Connexions Bar and Lounge.

Sector 10, Rohini: +91-11-44884488. Mosaic (Multi-cuisine): 6.30am-10pm. Connexions Bar and Lounge (Patisserie): 6.30am-10pm.

Community Centre, Okhla: Edesia (Global cuisine): 7am-10pm. Copper Bar & Lounge (Snacks): Noon-10pm. French Heart (patisserie): 9am-10pm. Currently Shut: ChaoBell.

Andaz: Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity. +91-11-49031234 (Walk-ins allowed). AnnaMaya (Modern European Food Hall, Inspired by Indian Flavours): 6.30am-11pm. Juniper (Gin bar): 11am-1am. Currently Shut: The Soul Pantry.

At The Taj Mahal and Taj Palace hotel Delhi reservations are preferred for restaurants.

Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road: +91-11-66566162 (Walk-ins allowed). Machan (Multi-cuisine): 8am-10pmVarq (Modern-Indian cuisine): Open for dinner (7pm-10pm). House of Ming (Chinese cuisine): Open for lunch. (12.30pm-2.45pm) and dinner (7.30pm-10pm). Emperor Lounge (Finger food): Open 9am-10pm. Others: Fitness centre open to resident guests, 6am-7pm. Currently Shut: Rick’s Bar.

Taj Palace, Delhi, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri: +91-11-26110202 (Reservation recommended)Capital Kitchen (Multi-cuisine): 8am-10pm. Masala Art (Indian): All days dinner 7pm-10pm and Sunday lunch 12.30pm-2.45pm. Spicy Duck (Chinese): All days dinner 7pm-10pm and Sunday lunch 12.30pm-2.45pm. Orient Express (French/European): Open exclusively for private buyout (dinner). Others: Fitness centre open to resident guests, 11am-8pm. Currently Shut: Jiva, Swimming Pool.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

