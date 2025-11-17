Which 3 Delhi metro stations will undergo name change? Pitampura is one of them

Three Delhi metro stations are set to be renamed. Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that one operational station and two upcoming ones will get new names to make commuting smoother and anchor each stop more firmly to its neighborhood. The DMRC said that the move has been taken on the advice of the Delhi Police.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Speaking at a Kalash Yatra in Haiderpur, she said Pitampura station on the Red Line will now be called Madhuban Chowk.

The station will become an interchange once the RK Puram-Janakpuri section of the Magenta Line Phase 4 opens.

She added that the under-construction North Pitampura station in QU Block has been renamed North Pitampura–Prashant Vihar, while the proposed Pitampura North station will now be called Haiderpur Village.

Both will fall on the RK Puram–Janakpuri corridor, expected to open next year.

She also highlighted the significance of the Raj Kalash Yatra held in memory of Rezang La martyrs, calling it a moment of pride that ties the nation together.

DMRC to build 112 kms of new metro lines

DMRC is currently building around 112 km of new metro lines under Phase 4. Work is progressing on the RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors, while the Majlis Park-Maujpur extension of the Pink Line is nearly complete.

Three additional corridors approved last year are still in pre-construction.

This is not the first time there has been a name-change in metro stations. In 2023, HUDA City Centre was renamed Millennium City Centre after requests from the Centre and Haryana government. An official said such changes require approval from the State Names Authority.