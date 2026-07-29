Who is most likely to lose as Delhi govt adds three-child cap for cash benefits?

Among the many disqualifying conditions for Delhi government’s cash transfer scheme for women -- the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, approved on Tuesday -- is having more than three living children. This eligibility condition is perhaps one of its kind among the various cash transfer schemes for women, including those in operation in other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. Who is most likely to lose out because of this criterion? HT has analysed the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data to

Among women in the poorest 20% households by asset class in Delhi, 14.8% had more than three living children. (Reuters File)