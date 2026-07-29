Who is most likely to lose as Delhi govt adds three-child cap for cash benefits?

Among the many disqualifying conditions for Delhi government’s cash transfer scheme for women -- the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, approved on Tuesday -- is having more than three living children. This eligibility condition is perhaps one of its kind among the various cash transfer schemes for women, including those in operation in other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states. Who is most likely to lose out because of this criterion? HT has analysed the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data to
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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