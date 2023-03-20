Whole world knows Sisodia is stuck in fake case, says Delhi CM

letters@hindustantimes.com

CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates a school of specialised excellence at Rohini’s Sector 18 on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that his former deputy Manish Sisodia has been trapped in fake cases, and that “the whole world is aware” of this.

Kejriwal, who was inaugurating a school of specialised excellence (SOSE) at Rohini’s Sector 18, said several students and teachers who he met told him that they were missing Sisodia, who had held the education portfolio before resigning from the Cabinet.

“Manish ji has sent a message for you all. He has said that he is well and for you to focus on your education. He is worried about your health and well-being,” Kejriwal said.

He added that people who walk on the path of truthfulness are tested by God. “King Harishchandra was tested by God. Everything was taken away from him. God is testing Manish ji and he will get 100 out of 100 marks to return back with you soon,” the CM said, adding that students should pray for Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 over alleged irregularities in Delhi’s 2021-22 excise policy. Two days later, he resigned from the Cabinet. He was on March 9 arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges in connection with the same case.

CBI on March 16 registered a fresh corruption case against Sisodia over allegations that a special feedback unit (FBU) created by the government in 2015 illegally snooped on political rivals and government officials.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated school, Kejriwal said, “This will be one of the best schools in the country... SOSE was an experiment which turned out to be very successful. There are 37 such schools in Delhi, there 4,400 seats in these schools, for which we received 92,000 applications to get an admission in these schools Even top schools don’t have such application rate.”

A Delhi government spokesperson said SOSEs focus on education in science, technology, mathematics and skills, and the government plans to open 46 such schools by the end of 2023-24, with 10,000 seats.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party workers held a protest outside the school gates and showed black flags to Kejriwal as he was entering the premises. Speaking about the protest, the CM said schools are meant for children of all backgrounds and should not be a matter of opposition.

“Protest on all other issues but not on schools,” he said.

In response, the BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “This school was developed due to struggle by Vijender Gupta, the local BJP legislator, but no preference will be given to local residents for admissions. Gupta was not even invited for the inauguration ceremony.”

