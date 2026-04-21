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Why can't PSOs be provided to judicial officers, asks Delhi HC

Why can't PSOs be provided to judicial officers, asks Delhi HC

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned authorities why judicial officers in the national capital were not being provided personal security officers when other states have made such arrangements for judges.

Why can't PSOs be provided to judicial officers, asks Delhi HC

Pulling up the Delhi Police, Justice Manoj Jain, who was hearing a petition by Judicial Service Association of Delhi, said having a PSO was a "legitimate demand" and refusing to provide it compromised the independence of the judiciary.

Taking exception to the police's stand that security was being provided in cases of threat perception, the court remarked if they were doing any charity.

"Tell me, are you doing any charity by providing security when there is a threat perception? Aisa lag raha hai aapke minutes se. Jab threat hai tab hum de denge. As if you are doing some charity. Anybody in the system who is into criminal matter is entitled. Your only difficulty is burden on exchequer," the court told the Delhi Police lawyer.

"If they can make arrangements for their judicial officers, what stops a city like Delhi where the crime is alarmingly high? Why such apathy? Then you say hume bureaucrats ko bhi dena padega, what is this answer? You're compromising with the independence of the judiciary," the court told lawyers appearing for the authorities.

The court listed the matter for hearing in May.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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