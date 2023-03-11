Will focus on providing free and quality healthcare in Delhi, says new minister

Newly sworn-in Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who has taken over the departments of health, water and urban development that where previously with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, has said that his party colleague’s arrest will not derail the government’s works. In an interview with HT, Bharadwaj details priorities in the three segments, with a focus on the summer action plan and uninterrupted water supply and efforts to improve access to healthcare in private hospitals for financially weaker patients.

AAP leader and newly sworn-in Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Twitter/@LtGovDelhi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q: What will be your key priorities, and how do you plan to go about them?.

Out of the three departments under me, health has been the AAP government’s flagship segment as CM Arvind Kejrwal believes in providing free and quality healthcare. Even as Delhi hospitals have a high footfall in terms of outstation patients, I will try to streamline treatment of economically weaker patients in private hospitals. We will also increase the number of women mohalla clinics. We will also open mohalla clinics at Metro stations for commuters.

With regard to water supply, we will take steps to ensure better availability during the summer season, with focus on affected areas. The government has also started work on providing 24x7 water supply as part of the first phase (of what ?). It will cover north and northeast Delhi for which tender will be floated by March-end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Q: What steps will be taken to ensure water supply in areas without piped connections?

A: We will make sure that water tankers reach those areas by installing GPS trackers on them, and payment to them will only be done if they comply to the routes.

Q: In the past, you have alleged that bureaucrats do not cooperate with ministers. How will you tackle the situation?

A: I will create document trails if bureaucrats bypass the Constitution and court orders, and ensure that they face consequences and accountability is fixed.

Q: You have taken over at a time when your predecessor is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy. How challenging is it going to be for you to carry on with the work?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A: I have always been careful about the steps I take. Here too, I will go ahead carefully.

Q: Does MCD come under the urban development department in the wake of the recent changes and unification of the civic body?

A: MCD is accountable to the government of Delhi as it is funded by us. The day the central government starts paying them, they will be accountable to the Centre. The Centre is currently managing the show only through services.

Q: What are the civic body’s main priorities?

A: Solid water management and segregation of waste at source, and treatment of legacy waste among others.

Q: Do you think the relationship between the AAP government and the LG is going to improve?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A: I hope it does, and we will continue seeking the LG’s cooperation in governance .