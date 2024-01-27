 Will launch protests if Bengal's dues not cleared by Centre in 7 days: Mamata | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Will launch protests if Bengal's dues not cleared by Centre in seven days: Mamata Banerjee

Will launch protests if Bengal's dues not cleared by Centre in seven days: Mamata Banerjee

PTI |
Jan 27, 2024 01:56 AM IST

Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, and discussed the issue of pending central funds.

Banerjee made these remarks during a programme at Raj Bhavan to celebrate the 75th Republic Day.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (AP)
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. (AP)

Banerjee said, "If the central government does not clear the funds, then we (TMC) will initiate a massive protest."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to West Bengal government’s figures, the Centre owes the state 9,330 crore under the PMAY, 6,900 crore under MGNREGA, 830 crore under National Health Mission, 770 crore under PM Gram Sadak Yojna, 350 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 175 crore for mid Day Meals, as well as money under other schemes.

Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, and discussed the issue of pending central funds.

After the meeting, she said Modi proposed that officials from state and Centre can sit together and clear the issues.

Read Here | No Central funds if Bengal doesn’t paint health centres saffron: Mamata Banerjee

Earlier this week, a team of state government officers visited New Delhi and met their central counterparts.

According to officials, they submitted a detailed report on alleged irregularities in the 100 days' work scheme and the measures taken to address them.

The delegation also met Union ministry of rural development secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh.

In November, TMC MLAs led by the party chief had staged a protest within the state assembly premises against the alleged delay in the release of central funds by the Modi government.

Read Here | Release Bengal’s funds or step down: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre

Earlier, the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, led a protest dharna at Rajghat in New Delhi on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, demanding the release of funds by the Centre.

In a jibe at the Trinamool Congress supremo, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said Banerjee has threatened to launch an agitation after her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's threats to wage a sustained movement against the Centre on the same issue turned out to be a non-starter.

"Bhaipo (nephew) has stopped giving calls for a movement on the same issue after finding no support among people. Now pishi (aunt) has decided to prop up the same issue which has already been rejected by the public," Sinha, a former state unit president of the party, told PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On