Will push for Narela in varsity township plan, says Delhi CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the Delhi government will push for the proposed Narela education hub to be included among five new university townships announced in the Union Budget on Sunday, framing the fiscal plan as a catalyst for the Capital’s development and evidence of strengthened coordination with the Centre. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

Gupta, at a press conference on Monday, described the budget as “development-oriented” and highlighted specific allocations, which she said are expected to benefit Delhi. She stressed that the significant increase in capital transfers to Union Territories with legislatures – Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Puducherry – have more than doubled from ₹6,275 crore to ₹15,380 crore.

While Delhi’s exact share is yet to be finalised, officials aware of the matter expressed confidence that the enhanced allocation could substantially augment funding for infrastructure projects in the Capital.

“Now that the budget allocation has been done, the states will make proposals for projects for which we need central funding. These will be reviewed by the Centre and budgetary allocations will be made. Since the allocation has nearly doubled, we are hoping that our share also accordingly increases,” said an official.

CM Gupta emphasised the expansion of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, which provides 50-year interest-free loans for infrastructure. The national outlay for SASCI has risen from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore which she said would directly benefit Delhi as well as other UTs. Delhi received ₹825 crore under this scheme in the current fiscal for projects including Delhi Metro Phase-IV and road upgrades, and anticipates a larger share from the enhanced pool.

“SASCI funding for the three UTs has nearly doubled. Delhi will try to achieve maximum benefit from this central assistance to fast-track roads, flyovers, buses, water supply and sewerage projects without putting additional pressure on the state budget,” Gupta said.

The SASCI scheme was introduced in 2020-21 to address financial stress triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and UT with legislatures were brought under its ambit last year.

Further direct central assistance of ₹1,348 crore has been earmarked for Delhi in Sunday’s Union Budget. Gupta specifically highlighted the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant as a project that will improve water supply and pressure in older areas.

She said the entire expenditure of Delhi Police is borne by the Centre, with ₹12,503 crore provided in the budget for salaries, operations, vehicles, technology and security infrastructure. This, she said, enables Delhi government to allocate its own resources to schools, hospitals, roads, water and welfare schemes.

She also highlighted the budget’s provisions for youth and the services sector. She particularly welcomed initiatives to build hostels for women and create opportunities in skills, technology, and employment. She pointed to the proposal for tax-free cloud storage to promote data centres and the plan to establish Content Creation Labs in thousands of schools and colleges to boost the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector.

“Delhi is a services-sector-driven state. Our effort will be to ensure that Delhi’s youth get platforms for their creative talent and employment opportunities within the city,” she said.

The chief minister also cited the Delhi–Varanasi high-speed rail corridor and a new ₹10,000 crore fund for small businesses as initiatives that will boost tourism, trade, and employment, reinforcing Delhi’s role as an economic hub.

Gupta added that the philosophy of the Union Budget 2026-2027 aligns with accelerating growth and expanding public welfare, and that improved dialogue with the central government ensured Delhi’s interests were prominently addressed. The coordinated approach between states and Centre, she argued, is most effective for advancing sectors like roads, water, transport, and health.