Will take a call on reopening of Delhi schools on Friday, CAQM tells SC

New Delhi: The decision on reopening schools in Delhi-NCR will be taken by Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has informed the Supreme Court through an affidavit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission, which has eased several restrictions on industrial processes and operation of plants and factories over the past one week, further told the court in its affidavit filed on Wednesday that a review of lifting ban on construction would also be done by December 17.

“The representations put forth by various project proponents and associations in the building and construction/ demolition sector, as also by the association of schools/educational institutions are under active examination and consideration by the commission and a decision on these would also be taken soon on or before December 17, based on the impact of the relaxations given above,” the CAQM’s affidavit stated.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant will consider the commission’s affidavit on Thursday when it resumes hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) on air quality measures in the Capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Schools in Delhi have been shut on four instances since March last year – twice owing to concerns over Covid-19, and twice in less than three weeks because of air pollution. Expert have, however, underscored concerns over learning loss due to prolonged school closure while not preventing the air crisis that young people face even indoors.

The Delhi government had on December 2 closed all schools in the city, hours after it was questioned by the top court for reopening schools despite high pollution levels. Later that day, CAQM came out with a fresh order expanding the school closure order to all of NCR.

The ban on construction was imposed by the top court on November 24. However, on December 10, the court permitted CAQM to consider requests for relaxing the construction ban in the wake of improvement in air quality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, CAQM apprised the bench of its order to allow resumption of operation of six thermal power plants within 300 kms radius of Delhi as per a letter from the Union ministry of power. It added the ban on entry of trucks into Delhi will continue except for those carrying essential commodities and running on cleaner fuels.

The affidavit also informed the top court of further relaxations by allowing resumption of full-time operation of milk and dairy processing units, medicines, drugs and life-saving equipment industries. Certain other industries such as paper and pulp processing, paddy and rice industries and textile, garment ones can operate five days a week, CAQM said.

CAQM also submitted the details of coercive measures taken by its enforcement task force and the flying squads, which have been conducting inspections and surprise checks of various sites across different sectors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}