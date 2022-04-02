Will take Delhi school model to Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says during visit
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the Capital, visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Tamil Nadu education minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, and expressed his intention to develop a similar school in Chennai.
During the visit, Stalin interacted with students to learn about the various curricula — happiness, deshbhakti, and entrepreneurship — of the Delhi government. He was also briefed about various government interventions in the last seven years through a short film.
“We will also establish a world-class government Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to Arvind Kejriwal in advance,” tweeted Stalin.
Stalin also visited a mohalla clinic where he interacted with patients and doctors, on Friday.
In a written statement, the Delhi government said that the Tamil Nadu chief minister was impressed by the work done in Delhi schools and had shared plans to develop similar schools in Chennai. “Arvind ji (Kejriwal) accepted my request and showed the schools and mohalla clinics to me today. What he has built is excellent. I’m planning to build a model school like this in Tamil Nadu very soon,” the statement said, quoting Stalin.
While accepting Stalin’s invitation for a visit, Kejriwal tweeted, “I am very delighted that Thiru MK Stalin visited Delhi government’s schools and mohalla clinics today [Friday]. This country can only progress if we all learn from each other’s good ideas.”
“I am delighted to have had the chance to receive him and take him around our schools and clinics,” said Kejriwal.
Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said that the country was moving towards a new beginning wherein states were stepping forward to learn from each other.
Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali
A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.
Ludhiana: Man arrested for murder bid on sister-in-law
A resident of Barewal Awana village has been arrested while Gurmeet Singh's two sisters have been booked for allegedly attempting to murder their sister-in-law (brother's wife) with a sickle. The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and his two sisters Baljit Kaur and Surjit Kaur. In her complaint the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Barewal Awana village, said the accused used to deter her from meeting her parents.
PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University's (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare's office over the issue of hostel allotment. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses. “Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
Jobless youth commits suicide by hanging himself in Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.
Security outside Delhi CM's residence during attack was inadequate: High court
The security outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was inadequate at the time it was vandalised by protesters on Wednesday, the Delhi high court observed on Friday after watching a video of the incident, as it directed the city police to submit a status report of the investigation into the violence. Delhi Police spokespersons did not respond for comment. Eight people were on Thursday arrested in connection with the violence.
