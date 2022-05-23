Wind speed to reach 90kmph in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues warning for these areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. “Rain along with gusty winds will continue” for the next couple of hours, the weather department said in a tweet. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Amid strong winds and rain, several reports of uprooted trees blocking roads in parts of Delhi have also surfaced. Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport has also warned the flyers to keep a check on the status of the flight as the air traffic has been severely affected owing to bad weather conditions.

IMD issues warning for these areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

“Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Kmph would continue to occur” over these adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR-

Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram,Faridabad, Manesar, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao,Barsana, Raya, Hathras.

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon,Jind, Panipat and adjoining areas.

Predicted impact of storm

The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. Officials expect traffic disruption in Delhi-NCR; several key roads have already been blocked by uprooted trees. The traffic disruption is expected to be accompanied by reduced visibility, the officials tweeted. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today.

How to stay safe

The officials of the weather departments have shared the suggested list of action to ensure safety:

1. Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.

2. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

3. Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

4. Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.

5. Immediately get out of water bodies.

6. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

7. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.