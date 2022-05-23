Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rain, power cuts in some parts; air traffic may get affected
Delhi was lashed by early morning rain and strong winds on Monday, which led to power cuts in some parts. Air traffic has been affected, the airport body has said. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms in the city and the NCR (near capital region) will continue, accompanied by gusty winds with speed of 60-90 km per hour.
Also Read| Stronger winds, more rain likely today: IMD
The early morning rain has brought down temperatures further after a spell of a brutal heatwave in the national capital and nearby cities last week.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic on roads too. Airlines are anticipating delays. On Twitter, Delhi International Airport Limited wrote: "Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain. (sic)"
Also Read| Mercury drops as rain makes a return in Delhi
Vistara airlines had earlier tweeted: "#TravelUpdate: Due to Bad Weather (Strong Winds) in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit https://www.airvistara.com/ or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You (sic)".
"#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://book.spicejet.com/. (sic)," SpiceJet wrote.
Surprised by heavy showers, people on social media shared videos and pictures of their week starting on a rainy note.
The IMD, meanwhile, has said that thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 km per hour would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR. “Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar (UP) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan). Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon,” the weather office tweeted.
“Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnor, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut (UP) during next 2 hours,” it further said.
The IMD also warned that impact is expected due to the ongoing rain and thunderstorm and advised people to follow a few precautions.
-
Wind speed to reach 90kmph in Delhi-NCR; IMD issues warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
-
Haryana CIA gets three-day custody of ‘Khalistani’ terrorist
A suspected Khalistani terrorist, Parminder Singh, has been taken on remand by the crime investigation agency for interrogation in the recovery of two SUVs with fake registration certificates. Parminder is among four 'Khalistani' terrorists arrested by Haryana Police in Karnal on May 5 with explosives and arms. Investigators claimed that Parminder had allegedly bought two SUVs bearing fake registration numbers from Nitin of Ambala and Sandeep of Kharar in Punjab, who have already been arrested.
-
Haryana: Ex-cooperative devp federation chairperson, son booked for fraud
Yamunanagar police have booked former Haryana State Cooperative Development Federation (HARCOFED) chairperson Rameshwar Chauhan and Chauhan's son Varun Chauhan for allegedly duping former civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya of about ₹50 lakh. Chauhan has, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and accused Dr Dahiya and his son Paritosh Dahiya of not adhering to the conditions in a petrol pump partnership deal.
-
Scope of corruption in Haryana has become negligible: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday said various digital-driven initiatives started in the past over seven years have made the scope of corruption in the state negligible. Khattar said the BJP worked in the direction of its election manifesto to give transparent, clean administration and corruption-free governance. The chief minister said Haryana has set an example for other states in agriculture and industry as well as in sports and education.
-
Haryana: BJP’s Rohtak MP trains gun at Khattar; former minister Grover
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Sunday hit out at Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former co-operative minister Manish Grover. Apologising for his remarks on the Congress and its leader Deepender Hooda last year, the Rohtak MP said he had made the “biggest mistake of his life” by giving a statement in favour of Grover.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics