Winter air poor despite rain

Despite recording its wettest winter in the last several decades, Delhi only saw a marginal reduction in pollution this time around as compared to last year, found an analysis released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Wednesday.

Analysing a five-month period from October 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, the city-wide average PM 2.5 level was found to be 172 microgramme per cubic metre (μg/m3) -- over four times the national annual standard of 40μg/m3 and the daily standard of 60μg/m3.

This is 9% lower than the seasonal average during the corresponding period in 2020-21 (189μg/m3), and similar to the pollution level in 2019-20 (173μg/m3).

The 2018-19 winter saw an average PM2.5 level of 190μg/m3.

The analysis also found the seasonal peak PM 2.5 level (516μg/m3) to be 5% lower than in 2020-21 (542μg/m3) and 2019-20 (549μg/m3).

“Meteorologically, this winter was the wettest in recent years with almost two-three fold more rainfall compared to previous winters, bulk of which happened in January, making it the least polluted January since real-time air quality monitoring started in the city. But, this meteorological advantage did not give much reprieve to the city as a rapid build-up in between rainy spells and formation of smog episodes during the rainless periods kept overall seasonal average very high,” said the analysis.

Delhi recorded 217mm of rainfall during this winter period -- nearly double of the 114mm recorded in the previous winter.

The Capital was 74mm during the 2019-20 winter and 86mm in 2018-19 winter.