Winter air poor despite rain
Despite recording its wettest winter in the last several decades, Delhi only saw a marginal reduction in pollution this time around as compared to last year, found an analysis released by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Wednesday.
Analysing a five-month period from October 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, the city-wide average PM 2.5 level was found to be 172 microgramme per cubic metre (μg/m3) -- over four times the national annual standard of 40μg/m3 and the daily standard of 60μg/m3.
This is 9% lower than the seasonal average during the corresponding period in 2020-21 (189μg/m3), and similar to the pollution level in 2019-20 (173μg/m3).
The 2018-19 winter saw an average PM2.5 level of 190μg/m3.
The analysis also found the seasonal peak PM 2.5 level (516μg/m3) to be 5% lower than in 2020-21 (542μg/m3) and 2019-20 (549μg/m3).
“Meteorologically, this winter was the wettest in recent years with almost two-three fold more rainfall compared to previous winters, bulk of which happened in January, making it the least polluted January since real-time air quality monitoring started in the city. But, this meteorological advantage did not give much reprieve to the city as a rapid build-up in between rainy spells and formation of smog episodes during the rainless periods kept overall seasonal average very high,” said the analysis.
Delhi recorded 217mm of rainfall during this winter period -- nearly double of the 114mm recorded in the previous winter.
The Capital was 74mm during the 2019-20 winter and 86mm in 2018-19 winter.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics