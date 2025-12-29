Winter session to emphasise on Question Hour: Assembly speaker

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday said there should be “constructive engagement” during the Winter Session, which will start from January 5, and that legislative scrutiny is central to strengthening democratic governance. The Winter Session is scheduled to run from January 5 to 8 (Hindustan Times)

“We hope the House would use the sittings effectively to raise issues of public importance, seek clarity from the government and contribute to informed decision-making in the interest of the people of Delhi,” he added.

The session will formally commence on January 5 with an address by the lieutenant governor VK Saxena at 11am, following which the regular sitting of the House will begin. The Winter Session is scheduled to run until January 8, with sittings on the opening day starting in the morning and subsequent sittings beginning at 2pm.

Delhi assembly secretariat in a statement said that the assembly is convening in early January at a moment when the demand for answers is louder than usual. “The first legislative sitting of 2026 is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny of governance, making the Winter Session less a routine calendar exercise and more a checkpoint on how effectively the administration responds to questions of performance and accountability,” the statement read.

It added that the issues of development, administrative efficiency and financial discipline are likely to dominate the proceedings. “With limited time and heightened expectations, the Winter Session is poised to unfold as a concentrated exercise in legislative scrutiny rather than extended debate.”

Speaker Gupta said that a key feature of the session will be the emphasis on Question Hour, scheduled on three consecutive days. Several major service-delivery departments, including health, education, power, water, transport, finance and urban development will be taken up for questioning, creating space for legislators to raise governance concerns and seek time-bound responses from the government.

“Beyond procedure, the Winter Session is expected to offer early signals on the direction of Delhi’s development in the coming year. For a city grappling with rapid urbanisation and service pressures, the nature of answers placed on record may indicate how prepared the administration is to meet developmental challenges in 2026,” he added.