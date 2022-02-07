With kids set to head back to class, 82% teens in Delhi vaxxed once

Over 82% of those aged between 15 and 18 in Delhi have been administered at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, state government records showed, as schools in the Capital prepare to resume in-person lessons for classes 9 and above from Monday.

Among roughly 1 million eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group in Delhi, over 833,000 have received at least one vaccine jab, showed district-wise data submitted during a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on February 3.

To be sure, over 927,000 vaccine doses have been administered to children in this age group, according to the CoWin dashboard as of 8.30pm on Sunday, but this number includes first and second jabs, since the portal does not provide separate dose-wise data for this bracket.

Inoculations for this group began on January 3 this year, while second doses began to be administered from January 31. Children in India are currently being administered doses of Covaxin, a two-dose vaccine, with each jab to be taken at least 28 days apart.

Since second doses began being rolled out in Delhi, over 39,000 kids in the city had completed their vaccination regimen as on February 3, showed the report, a copy of which HT has seen.

Among Delhi’s 11 revenue districts, South-West district has administered the highest number of first doses to children, inoculating 112,521 with one jab. It is followed by the North-West district, which has jabbed 108,799 with the first dose.

Vaccinations for children in this bracket are conducted in planned camps at schools, special outreach camps and at sites in regular inoculation centres.

Officials said the city’s strong vaccine coverage among children aged 15 and above was among the factors DDMA took into account while it ordered the reopening of schools in phases from February 7.

Schools will be opened in two phases, at first for classes 9-12 from February 7, before the remaining grades are opened up on February 14. Colleges and coaching centres can open at once from next week but teachers in schools will not be allowed to rejoin work if they are not vaccinated.

The vaccine coverage among teenagers is higher in government schools as compared to private institutions, the data showed.

While 95% eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi’s government schools, 62% eligible students in private schools have taken a jab. Around 73% in government-aided schools had received the first jab, as of February 3.

A health department official, who did not want to be identified, said all public, aided and private schools were approached for vaccinations and rosters were made to conduct inoculation camps for the 15-18 age group.

“Vaccination camps were organised in coordination with the school,” said a district immunisation officer who asked not to be named.

“It is difficult to pinpoint the reason behind low turnout among students from private schools. We have observed hesitation in some parents of students from private schools towards vaccination. Since vaccines are not mandatory, we cannot force anyone to take jabs,” said the officer.

South-East Delhi district magistrate Vishwendra (who goes by a single name) said children in the region have reacted positively to the vaccination programme and turned up in numbers.

“We have achieved nearly 100% first dose coverage in government schools in the district. Efforts are being made to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries under this category at the earliest,” said Vishwendra.

Central Delhi district magistrate Akriti Sagar said the administration has conducted outreach camps for eligible children, including for children of sex workers and those living in state-run shelters.

“We held a meeting with all private schools and informed them about the vaccination rollout. We also conducted camps in all private schools who approached us,” Sagar said.

A West Delhi district official said that one of the reasons some students had not received a jab was recent Covid-19 infections.

The health ministry has asked states to delay vaccine doses by three months for people who have recently suffered a coronavirus infection.

“During the Omicron wave, many in the 15-18 age group contracted the infection. All those who tested positive will be eligible for the jab only after three months,” said a state health department official.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), which has over 120 Delhi schools as members, said the provision of hybrid learning had led to some parents delaying doses for their children.

“In our school zone, we have achieved over 75% vaccination rate. As far as schools in other zones are concerned, there could be various reasons behind the slow vaccination rate. I think once the CBSE announces the board exam schedule, parents will start thinking of vaccination. Since the option of hybrid learning is still available as an option, they might not be treating vaccination as something that needs to be done on priority,” said Acharya.

She said that while schools had tied up with district administrations and private hospital chains for vaccinations, the rate of jabs may also pick up pace once schools reopen.

“A lot depends on the initiatives that schools are taking to facilitate vaccinations. Now that schools are reopening, I expect a better response,” she said.

(with inputs from Sadia Akhtar)