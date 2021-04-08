Woman and four accomplices held for killing her husband for insurance money

A 35-year-old woman and three others were arrested and a 17-year-old boy was apprehended in connection with the murder of her husband, whose body was found in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar near Samaipur Badli in outer Delhi four days ago.

The man was murdered allegedly for objecting to his wife’s relationship with another man (also arrested) and they wanted to allegedly claim the insurance money after his death, the police said on Thursday.

Police said the entire murder plot was hatched by the woman and her 32-year-old male friend. The two hired three persons, including the minor boy, to execute the murder. The five had made two failed attempts to kill the man between March 30 and April 2, before they eventually killed him on the night of April 3 -- by covering his face with a cloth and smashing his head and face with stones at an isolated place in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

DCP Singh said the body was found on April 4 and a murder case was registered at the Samaipur Badli police station. While carrying out a combing operation around the crime scene, the police on April 6 spotted a woman wandering about with a 15-year-old boy.

“As her activities looked suspicious, the police team questioned her. She broke down and confessed to the crime. She disclosed that her friend, Mukesh Walia, was also with her but he fled after seeing the police,” said the DCP, adding that Walia was later arrested and his interrogation led to the apprehension of the other three suspects, two of whom were identified as Sachin and Vikas. The identity of the minor boy has been withheld

During the interrogation, DCP Singh said it was revealed that all five persons worked in massage parlours and knew each other. Walia entered into a relationship with the woman and started living with her and her three children, when her husband was admitted to a rehabilitation centre for his alcoholism. When he returned home, he objected to his wife’s closeness with Walia and used to assault her as well.

“It was because of that reason that the two planned to kill him and roped in the other three persons,” the DCP added.