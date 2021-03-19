Woman cop, daughter chase and nab snatcher in Narela

A woman Delhi Police officer and her 14-year-old daughter, with the help of the public, caught a suspected snatcher within a few minutes of him snatching her bag containing ₹500and personal belongings from near a bus stop in outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday.

The suspect’s accomplice, who had managed to flee on a motorcycle, was caught later in the evening, as the woman officer had captured pictures of him as well the motorcycle’s registration number on her cellphone, the police said.

Assistant sub-inspector Manju Tomar, who is posted on Supreme Court security duty, said she was standing near the CPJ College bus stop with her daughter, when around 11.30am, two men on a motorcycle stopped near them to ask after an address. When Tomar said she did not know the location, the duo left but stopped the bike a few metres ahead of the bus stop.

“The man riding pillion got off and walked towards me, snatched my bag and fled. My daughter chased him and caught him by his shirt. A scuffle broke out between them and the items in my bag fell on the road. While my daughter was trying to overpower the man, I went to catch his accomplice, after a DTC driver showed me the motorcycle he was sitting on,” said Tomar.

Tomar said she caught the other man, clicked pictures of him and his bike. However, the man claimed he was innocent and said he did not know the snatcher. Since her daughter was still trying to overpower the snatcher, she rushed to help her. In the meantime, the second man fled on the bike.

“The snatcher managed to flee and we ran behind him. I raised the alarm and asked some bikers to catch him. After chasing him for 500-600 metres, I felt a pain in my abdomen area and stopped. Some bikers and passers-by caught the suspect and brought him before me,” said Tomar.

The mother-daughter duo, who sustained minor injuries, handed over the suspect to the police who had arrived at the crime scene after receiving a call alerting them about the incident. Police identified the suspected snatcher as Jitender alias Tinku. Tomar filed her complaint and also handed over the pictures of the second suspect.

“The second suspect was caught later in the day. He was identified as Vikas alias Kale. Both were booked for robbery, dishonestly receiving property and common intention, a case regarding which was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 392, 411 and 34 at the Narela police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan said.