Woman found dead with 17 stab wounds in Malviya Nagar, husband arrested

New Delhi: Two days after a 33-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her house in Malviya Nagar, Delhi police on Saturday said they have arrested her husband, a supervisor at a cable manufacturing company, for allegedly hiring three contract killers to carry out the murder as he was reportedly in a relationship with another woman. Police have also arrested two of the three contract killers, and are on the lookout for the third man.

Police said that the suspect, Naveen Gullaiya, allegedly decided eliminate his wife, Reena Gullaiya, a homemaker, as the latter had learned of his affair, and they used to often fight over it. Police said that Reena was found dead with at least 17 stab injuries on Thursday.

Investigating officers said that Naveen, a supervisor at a private company, had tried to misguide police and even made up an alibi by leaving the house with his son at the time of the murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that police were informed about the woman’s death by PSRI hospital in Sheikh Sarai on Thursday.

“On receiving the information, the staff of Malviya Nagar station reached the hospital where the deceased was declared brought dead... Later, the scene of crime -- drawing room of the house (in Malviya Nagar) -- was inspected. Naveen said that at around 2.30pm on Thursday, he had gone to visit a doctor in Defence Colony along with his son, leaving his wife alone at home. He said that later, after shopping with his son, he dropped him off at a barber shop near Shiv Mandir Bandh Road and went to his office in Kalkaji,” said Jaiker.

According to the DCP, Naveen claimed that he later asked one of his employees to fetch his son from the barber shop and drop him home. “Naveen said that his employee found Reena lying in a pool of blood when they reached home at around 4.45pm. Naveen immediately rushed home, took his wife to PSRI Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead,” she said.

Police said an examination of footage from multiple CCTV cameras of the area around the house showed three men leaving the house in the afternoon, and heading to Pamposh Enclave from where they got on a motorcycle and fled.

Another police team going through the call data records of the couple found that Naveen was in constant touch with another woman, a resident of Govindpuri. “We checked Naveen’s phone too and found that he was in touch with a man named Rahul, also from Govindpuri. When we questioned him (Naveen) further, he confessed to killing his wife by hiring contract killers,” said DCP Jaiker.

Police subsequently arrested Naveen on Friday and recovered a second cell phone, which was allegedly used to speak to the killers, and ₹50,000from his scooter’s boot, which he claimed was part of the payment for the killers. Police also conducted raids in Govindpuri and arrested Rahul and his associate Sonu.

“As it turns out, Naveen decided to eliminate his wife, which was also approved by the other woman. Accordingly, he hired Rahul, a contract killer, for ₹5 lakhs, which was to be given through another man, Sunil alias Lall, after completion of the task. Naveen also sent the location of his house to the killers. As per the plan, Naveen left his house on Thursday when his wife was taking rest. While leaving the home, he locked the main gate door and passed on the key to Rahul, who along with associates Sonu and Chandu, entered the house and brutally stabbed Reena 16-17 times,” DCP Jaiker said.

Police said Rahul worked as a driver but was currently unemployed, and Sonu worked as a bike mechanic. Police are on the lookout for Chandu and Sunil, and are probing the role of the other woman who was in a relationship with Naveen.