Woman goes into labour pre-flight, delivers baby at Delhi’s T3

A woman delivered a baby at Delhi airport’s Terminal-3 (T3) on Tuesday morning after she went into acute labour pain just as she was about to board a flight to Karnataka’s Hubballi, officials aware of the matter said, adding that this is the first time that a baby has been born at the airport.

Officials said that the woman was nine months pregnant and was travelling to Hubballi with her husband and daughter on Indigo flight 6E-5624, which was scheduled to depart from T-3 at around 10 am. Just prior to their boarding the plane from gate number 51, the woman went into labour.

Airport and airline staff then rushed the woman to the Medanta healthcare centre, located inside T3, where she delivered a boy.

“The child was delivered normally at around 9:37 am and is currently healthy and doing well. This is the first time a child has been delivered at the Delhi airport,” said an airport official, on condition of anonymity, adding that the woman and baby have been shifted to Fortis Hospital for further checks.

Soon after the child was born, the Delhi airport’s official Twitter handle posted, “Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well.”