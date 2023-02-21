Woman held for morphing photos of man, sister; posting online

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for morphing photographs of a man and his sister and sharing them on social media websites, police said on Tuesday.

A mobile phone and Sim card were recovered from the woman, who used them to create fake social media profiles to share the objectionable photographs, said police officers. The woman, identified as Saniya alias Sanu, resides in Inderlok and the man, who is the complainant in this case, is her neighbour, said an investigator.

“The arrested woman was angry at the man because he bad-mouthed her before his friends a few months ago. When she found out, she decided to take revenge against him,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Earlier this month, the woman procured a Sim card using her mother’s identity documents and created fake social media profiles, said police officers. She morphed photographs of the man, who is the complainant in this case, and his sister and sent them from the fake social media profiles to several people, including the family members of the siblings, said police officers. The mobile phone number of the man was also posted along with the obscene posts, said police officers.

“To ensure suspicion would not fall on her, the woman also sent these posts to herself from the fake profiles,” said Kalsi.

A week ago, the cyber cell police station received a complaint from the family and a case was registered. During the probe, investigators collected details from the service provider of the social media platforms as well as the IP (internet protocol) address from which the fake profiles were created.

“We first questioned the woman under whose name the Sim card was issued and activated. The woman tried to mislead us because she wanted to protect her daughter. But when confronted with evidence, she said the mobile number was being used by her daughter. Her daughter claimed to be innocent by saying she had also received the objectionable posts from the fake social media profiles. However, when interrogated further, she confessed to the crime,” said an investigator.

The woman is enrolled in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, said police officers.