Woman held for murder of 11-year-old, dumping body in bed box: Delhi police

Days after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found inside a box bed at his Inderpuri house in west Delhi, police on Tuesday announced that they have arrested his father’s former girlfriend for his murder.

Pooja decided to eliminate the 11-year-old boy, whom she saw as a “big hindrance in her marriage with the boy's father". (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused, identified as Pooja Kumari, 24, was arrested from Bakkarwala in west Delhi on Monday.

Giving details of the case, police said the parents of Divyansh alias Bittoo — Neelu Pal, 32, and Jitender Singh, 33 — had separated and the boy lived with his mother on the second floor of a five-storey building at Inderpuri E Block. On Thursday evening, Neelu discovered Divyash’s body stuffed inside a bed box in the flat, they said. Police said Neelu had alleged that Jitender later got a call from Pooja, who spoke to them cryptically about “eliminating a loved one”.

During interrogation, police said, Pooja revealed that she and Jitender started living together at a rented flat. “Singh assured her that he would get divorced from his wife and would marry her (Pooja) in court… But a quarrel ensued between them because Singh was not taking a divorce,” Yadav said.

Annoyed at this, Pooja decided to eliminate the 11-year-old boy, whom she saw as a “big hindrance in her marriage with Jitender”, Yadav said.