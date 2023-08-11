Minor's body found inside bed box in Delhi; mother alleges role of a woman

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a bed box in Delhi's Inder Puri area, the police said on Friday. The boy's mother has alleged the involvement of a woman who has been threatening the family for four years. The police said a probe was initiated into the matter.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the boy's mother said that when she was returning home from work, she received a call from the boy's dance teacher who said that the minor had not reached the class.

“When I reached, the house was a little messed up. There was a microwave and a stool on the bed and the house was locked from outside. I opened the lock with my key but his (the boy's) key wasn't where it usually remained. I figured he might be out and I left,” she added.

She said that she looked for him around his dance class, in a park near their house and at his friend's house but she couldn't find him anywhere.

As the parents were looking for the boy, they received a call from a woman who reportedly had been threatening the couple for four years. “It was apparent that she did something as she talked about ‘removing’ someone we love from our lives. We asked her if she did anything to our son. She didn't tell us anything,” the mother said

Upon reaching home, the woman removed everything on the bed and saw that all the footwears of his son were at home. When she thought something was wrong with the position of the mattresses, she decided to look into the bed box, where she found him under some tangled clothes.

She added, “He was in the worst condition…We took him to the nearest clinic but he was referred to the emergency. When we took him to the emergency, he was declared brought dead. The police is investigating the matter.”

