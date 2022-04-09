Woman injured during snatching bid in outer Delhi

A 23-year-old woman suffered injuries to her left leg after she was dragged on the road as she refused let go of the handbag that three men on a motorcycle were trying to snatch from her in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Wednesday night.

The rider of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and all three fell off the two-wheeler. The woman cried out, and onlookers caught one of the snatchers. The other two fled, leaving their motorcycle behind, the police said.

A case of robbery, voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery and common intention, under IPC sections 392,394 and 34, was registered against the alleged snatchers. The one caught by the public was arrested and identified as Ishwar Kumar, a 29-year-old resident of Kirari in outer Delhi. He identified the other two suspects as Vikas and Dilip Kumar, the police said.

The woman, Arti Devi, lives with her relatives in Nangloi and works at a steel and scrap godown in Mundka. On Wednesday evening, around 8pm, she was walking home from work and was near Swarn Park when three men on a bike accosted her. The man riding pillion snatched her cellphone as the one in the centre tried to snatch her handbag.

“When I did not let go of the bag, the biker accelerated the vehicle in a bid to make me loosen my grip, but he ended up dragging me on the road for a few metres. But when I held on, the rider lost control of the bike and they all fell to the ground. I suffered injuries to my left leg in the dragging. One of them was caught by the public after I screamed for help; the other two fled with my cellphone,” Devi said in her statement, as mentioned in the FIR.

Police said they are looking for the absconding suspects.