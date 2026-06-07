New Delhi, A 47-year-old woman died and five others, including three children, were injured after a car allegedly rammed into a tempo on the Rajokari flyover in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.

Woman killed, 5 injured as car rams tempo on Rajokari flyover in Delhi; driver held

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The accident occurred around 4.20 am on the carriageway towards Gurugram. A PCR call regarding the incident was received shortly after the crash, following which local police personnel rushed to the spot, they said.

During preliminary enquiry, police found that the Toyota Innova had allegedly hit the tempo from behind, causing the three-wheeler to overturn on the flyover.

The occupants of the tempo, residents of Seelampur in northeast Delhi, were travelling to a temple in Gurugram when the accident took place, officials said.

Kripa Devi died on the spot following the accident, the police said.

Five other occupants of the tempo sustained injuries and were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital through CATS ambulances. They were identified as Vansh , Savitri Devi , Naina , Naksh and Ishan . The condition of the injured was not immediately known.

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{{^usCountry}} The tempo driver also sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tempo driver also sustained minor injuries in the accident, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Delhi Fire Service , a team was dispatched to the location. However, by the time firefighters reached the spot, Police Control Room personnel had already shifted the injured to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The car driver was found present at the spot and was apprehended by police.

"During initial assessment, the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or some intoxicating substance," an officer said.

The accused underwent a medical examination and further legal proceedings are being carried out based on the findings, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.