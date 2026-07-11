Woman killed as bike taxi rider hits two sisters in central Delhi

A 53-year-old woman was killed and her younger sister injured after a speeding Rapido bike taxi allegedly hit them while they were crossing Rafi Marg near Central Secretariat Metro station on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

The rider was apprehended at the spot by the people nearby and handed over to the police (Shutterstock)

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The deceased was identified as Vindrawati, 53, while her sister, Indrawati, 45, is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The sisters, residents of Nangloi in west Delhi, had visited a government office to update their Aadhaar card details and were returning home when the accident occurred.

According to Indrawati’s statement, the two were crossing the road when the motorcycle struck them, throwing them onto the carriageway and causing serious injuries. Vindrawati later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, police said.

Police said the Kartavya Path police station received information about the accident around 6pm. The rider, identified as Shankar, was apprehended at the spot by nearby personnel and handed over to the police.

“The rider works with Rapido and was travelling from Vasant Kunj to Sansad Marg with a passenger, who was unhurt,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The motorcycle, bearing a Delhi registration number, has been seized. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125A (causing death by negligence) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The motorcycle, bearing a Delhi registration number, has been seized. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125A (causing death by negligence) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the crash, including the motorcycle’s speed and possible traffic violations. CCTV footage from the area is being analysed and eyewitnesses are being questioned as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Calls and messages sent to Rapido seeking a response remained unanswered till press time.