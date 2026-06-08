Woman killed in crash, 6 others injured; 1 arrested

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly speeding and ramming his Toyota Innova into a three-wheeled cargo tempo, killing a 47-year-old woman and injuring six others on the Rajokri flyover on the Delhi-Gurugram highway early Sunday, officials said.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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Police said the woman, Kripa Devi, and five of the injured persons (excluding the tempo driver) were relatives. They were headed to a Gurugram temple from their residence in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur.

The 40-year-old was identified as Manuj, a real estate businessman. Manuj is a resident of Kingsway Camp in northwest Delhi but presently lives in Gurugram, officials added.

Police said Manuj was driving alone from Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram after attending a party when the incident occurred.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said Manuj was present at the scene when the police arrived and did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances.

“His medical examination has been conducted and he has been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Kunj South police station,” said DCP Goel.

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{{^usCountry}} A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room was alerted about the incident around 4.35am and two fire tenders along with rescue teams were dispatched. The teams found that a three-wheeler (cargo tempo) had overturned and a woman had died. The six injured people, including three children, had already been shifted to a hospital in police vans, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the fire control room was alerted about the incident around 4.35am and two fire tenders along with rescue teams were dispatched. The teams found that a three-wheeler (cargo tempo) had overturned and a woman had died. The six injured people, including three children, had already been shifted to a hospital in police vans, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Goel added that police also found the damaged Innova at the scene. It was learnt that the four-wheeler allegedly hit the tempo from behind. The woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The injured persons were identified as Savitri Devi (60), Naina (34), and three children aged 2, 8 and 14, and the tempo driver Rahul (37). All of them were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and are stated to be out of danger, police officials said.

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In another road crash, a 27-year-old man drove his Mahindra Scorpio into an unidentified man, killing him at Rajouri Garden Chowk in west Delhi early Sunday, police said.

The driver, identified as Harshit Raj Dogra, was drunk at the time of the incident, police said. He was arrested and the SUV was impounded, police added.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said: “Dogra, a resident of west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar, was on the way to his house from Mansarovar Garden when the accident occurred. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. We have registered a case and arrested him.”