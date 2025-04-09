Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman posing as doctor caught after 9 years of fatal botched surgery in Delhi

PTI |
Apr 09, 2025 04:20 PM IST

The accused (48), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was nabbed from Greater Kailash-II where she was working as caretaker for a senior citizen.

A 12th passed woman who allegedly posed as a doctor and had been absconding for over nine years following a botched surgery that resulted in a patient's death was arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman had allegedly obtained a forged BAMS degree from Bihar and opened a clinic in Vikas Nagar in Ranhola in 2008 (HT FILE)
The woman had allegedly obtained a forged BAMS degree from Bihar and opened a clinic in Vikas Nagar in Ranhola in 2008 (HT FILE)

The accused (48), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was nabbed from Greater Kailash-II where she was working as caretaker for a senior citizen.

The woman had allegedly obtained a forged BAMS degree from Bihar and opened a clinic in Vikas Nagar in Ranhola in 2008, read the statement of the Crime Branch.

Police further said that despite studying only up to class 12, she allegedly ran a clinic as a doctor and primarily catered to gynaecology patients. In 2009, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Ranhola, admitted his pregnant wife at her clinic for abdominal pain.

According to the FIR, the accused administered medication and discharged the patient. When the pain persisted, she was readmitted the next day and underwent surgery on the accused's recommendation. The woman's condition worsened after she was discharged again, and she was shifted to DDU Hospital, where she died, read the statement.

Also Read: ‘Fake’ doctor involved in deaths of 7 death held

Investigation against fake doctor

Subsequent investigations revealed the accused had no formal medical education and had allegedly forged her credentials. She was arrested but later granted bail. In 2016, after failing to appear in court, she was declared a proclaimed offender.

"During interrogation, she confessed to learning basic treatment while assisting a doctor in Uttam Nagar in 2005-06. She later arranged a forged degree and opened her clinic. She had kept changing locations to evade arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said in the statement.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Woman posing as doctor caught after 9 years of fatal botched surgery in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On