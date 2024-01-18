Woman stays in luxury hotel in Delhi for 15 days without paying money; held

A 37-year-old woman has been held for allegedly staying in a luxury hotel in Aerocity near the airport for 15 days without paying any money, officials said, officials said on Wednesday. When the hotel staff asked about the payment, she manhandled them and tried to flee, they said. Delhi Police barricades (Representational image)

The woman, identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel from Andhra Pradesh, had booked the hotel on December 13, they added.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to a police officer, Pullman Hotel authorities said in their complaint that Samuel used fraudulent payment methods for hotel services.

They alleged that she tried to manhandled the staff and attempted to flee when they asked her for payment.

The officer said that a case under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating) has been registered at IGI Airport Police station. The woman was detained and then interrogated, the officer added.