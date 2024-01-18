close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Woman stays in luxury hotel in Delhi for 15 days without paying money; held

Woman stays in luxury hotel in Delhi for 15 days without paying money; held

PTI |
Jan 18, 2024 06:50 AM IST

The woman, identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel from Andhra Pradesh, had booked the hotel on December 13.

A 37-year-old woman has been held for allegedly staying in a luxury hotel in Aerocity near the airport for 15 days without paying any money, officials said, officials said on Wednesday. When the hotel staff asked about the payment, she manhandled them and tried to flee, they said.

Delhi Police barricades (Representational image)
Delhi Police barricades (Representational image)

The woman, identified as Jhansi Rani Samuel from Andhra Pradesh, had booked the hotel on December 13, they added.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to a police officer, Pullman Hotel authorities said in their complaint that Samuel used fraudulent payment methods for hotel services.

They alleged that she tried to manhandled the staff and attempted to flee when they asked her for payment.

The officer said that a case under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating) has been registered at IGI Airport Police station. The woman was detained and then interrogated, the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On