Women availed over 217 million free bus trips: Delhi economic survey

More than 30 million women availed the Delhi government’s free bus ride scheme in December last year alone, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia informed the legislative assembly on Friday.

According to the state economic survey, women availed 217.1 million free trips in Delhi’s DTC and cluster buses in the previous financial year. Data from the Delhi government showed that the free bus ride for women scheme, launched on October 29, 2019 helped 193.2 million female passengers to travel in DTC and cluster buses for free in 2019-20.

The survey report also showed that before the pandemic broke out, Delhi used to carry at least five million passengers everyday, which then dropped to about two million passengers per day, owing to Covid-19 restrictions that capped a bus’ capacity at 50% or disallowed standing passengers.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) have a combined fleet of 6,900 buses.

The survey report said the annual vehicular growth in Delhi dropped from 8.13% in 2005-06 to 3.03% in 2020-21. During the same period, the number of vehicles per thousand population increased from 317 to 655.

“There is a contradiction regarding the actual number of vehicles plying on Delhi’s road as the large numbers of vehicles registered in Delhi are plying in National Capital Region (NCR) areas and vehicles registered in NCR are plying in Delhi. The transport department is making efforts to estimate the actual number of vehicles in Delhi by taking into account vehicles that have outlived their life due to any account, transferred to and from other states etc,” it said.

He added that the transport department’s faceless services benefitted more than 500,000 between August and December 2021 and that nearly 10% of all vehicles purchased in Delhi were electric vehicles.

